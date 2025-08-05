Sikkim Chief Secretary reviews preparations for state level Independence Day celebrations and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

In the run-up to the 78th Independence Day celebrations, Sikkim Chief Secretary R. Telang on Tuesday chaired a high-level coordination committee meeting at the state secretariat to review the state-level Independence Day programme and the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign 2025.

The flagship state celebration is scheduled to be held at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on August 15. During the meeting, Telang reviewed the complete programme schedule and sought detailed reports on various arrangements, including flag hoisting, parade, ceremonial band performances, distribution of awards, and illumination of government buildings. He also emphasized the importance of cleanliness and beautification drives in public spaces and ensured that seating and logistical arrangements were being addressed.

Telang further assessed the implementation of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which is being observed across Sikkim from August 2 to August 15. The nationwide initiative aims to instill a deep sense of patriotism and unity by encouraging every household, office, and public institution to hoist the Indian national flag.

The Chief Secretary issued specific instructions to the Department of Culture to carry out activities in a phase-wise manner, ensuring active engagement and visibility throughout the campaign period.

Additionally, District Collectors were directed to ensure participation from schools and residents in remote and rural areas, and to involve the general public through interactive means such as patriotic competitions, quizzes, and cultural demonstrations. Telang emphasized a collaborative and structured approach to make both the Independence Day celebrations and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign impactful and inclusive.

The meeting concluded with actionable directives issued to all departments and administrative heads to work in close coordination for the successful execution of the events.