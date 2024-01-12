In response to a memorandum submitted by the Lachen Dzumsa, the Chief Secretary along with key officials convened a high-level meeting to address concerns regarding the delayed road construction and the survey and assessment of private properties affected by flash floods from South Lhonak Lake.

The memorandum presented on January 4, 2024, by Dzumsa Executives including Pipon, Choethimpa, and Gyenbos prompted an immediate response from Chief Secretary and a subsequent meeting with Chief Engineer GREF, Secretary Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department and officials from Animal Husbandry.

During the meeting, held in the presence of Area MLA/Minister Roads & Bridges Samdup Lepcha and Dzumsa executives, Chief Engineer GREF BRO committed to expediting the opening of the Chungthang to Lachen Road. The assurance includes facilitating passage for light vehicles by February 28, 2024, and heavy vehicles by March 31. 2024. To meet this commitment, additional machinery has been deployed to the worksite for expedited completion.

Simultaneously, the Chief Secretary instructed the Secretary of Land Revenue to dispatch a survey team for the assessment of lands and properties affected by flash floods. In adherence to these instructions, the District Administration and Subdivision issued a letter scheduling the survey and assessment for January 20, 2024.

Recognizing the urgency, the Chief Secretary also directed the immediate release of funds by the Secretary Land Revenue & Disaster Management Department for the purchase of fodder for livestock affected by the calamity. Additionally, a commitment was made to provide incentives or grants in aid to local business owners following a thorough assessment of their losses.

Expressing concern over the misuse of the memorandum for political gains by certain media outlets and individuals, Dzumsa stated their non-political stance. They urged media and political entities to refrain from such activities relying on the belief that the Chief Minister and the government will earnestly address and resolve the challenges faced by the community.