Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak chaired a meeting on January 21 at the conference hall of Tashiling Secretariat to discuss the preparation for Republic Day celebration.The State level celebration of the 74th Republic Day 2023 will be held at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok.

The meeting was attended by SDGP, Law and Order, heads of various departments, DIGP, Special Branch, DIGP, Reserve Lines Gangtok, Army-17th Mountain Division, Black Cat Division, Rajya Sainik Board and other officials.

The Chief Secretary briefed the house on the details of the event and assigned responsibilities to the concerned departments.

He underlined the various roles and responsibilities provided to line departments and urged them to work collectively and in effective co-ordination.

Moreover, a brief interaction session was also held wherein various suggestions and proposals were put forth by the attendees.