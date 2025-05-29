Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Sikkim's 50-year democratic journey, calling the northeastern state a "model of progress" and a "symbol of India's rich culture and heritage" in a virtual address on Thursday. The Prime Minister had intended to attend the celebration in Gangtok but was unable to proceed due to adverse weather conditions.

"Fifty years ago, Sikkim chose a democratic future. Not just geographically, but Sikkim aspired to become part of India’s soul," Modi said, addressing the event titled ‘Sikkim\@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth’ from Bagdogra via videoconference.

Despite being grounded in West Bengal, Modi assured the people of Sikkim he would visit at a later date. “I apologise to all of you. But as the Chief Minister has invited me, I assure you that whenever the state government decides, I will come to Sikkim and attend the celebrations,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the state’s transformation since joining the Indian Union in 1975, particularly praising its high per capita income, commitment to organic farming, and ecological sustainability.

"In 50 years, Sikkim... became a model of progress with nature. A huge garden of biodiversity was created. The state became 100 per cent organic. It emerged as a symbol of the richness of culture and heritage," he said.

PM Modi also underscored the central government’s focus on the Northeast since 2014, stating that “balanced development” is key to India’s growth. He referred to the recently held Rising Northeast 2025 Summit in New Delhi, where multiple investment commitments were made, including in Sikkim.

“These investments will create numerous job opportunities for the people of the Northeast — within the region itself,” he said.

He pointed to infrastructure improvements as a turning point for Sikkim and the region, highlighting the construction of over 400 km of new national highways in the state and the improved connectivity between Sikkim and Darjeeling through the Atal Setu.

“Where once the distance from Delhi was a wall in the path of development, now new doors of development are opening,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple development projects, including a 500-bedded district hospital in Namchi, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Gyalshing district, and a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, welcoming the Prime Minister virtually, said, “Despite wanting to, you could not come here personally on this historic occasion. Still, the people of Sikkim want to give you a hearty welcome... I request that if you can attend these celebrations at least once, we will be very grateful.”

During the ceremony, commemorative items marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood — including a coin and stamp — were released by CM Tamang and Governor Om Prakash Mathur in the virtual presence of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi’s outreach continues with visits to West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, during which he will inaugurate and launch projects worth over Rs 70,000 crore.