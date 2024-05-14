The third round of the SFA C-Division S-League 2023-24 commenced today at Paljor Stadium, featuring impressive victories by Chujachen Sports Academy and Hillstone Football Club.

Chujachen Sports Academy secured a dominant win against Sikkim Dragon Football Club. Despite Ronan Raj Pradhan scoring the opening goal for Sikkim Dragon FC, Chujachen’s skipper, Rajesh Rai, turned the tide by netting four goals within a span of 14 minutes. Rai’s exceptional performance earned him the Player of the Game title.

In the second match, Hillstone Football Club comfortably defeated Majitar Sporting Club with a 3-1 victory. Tshering Lepcha opened the scoring for Hillstone, followed by goals from Dup Tshering Lepcha and Jigmee Lepcha. Majitar’s Nitesh Chettri scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute. Samiran Tamang of Hillstone FC was named Player of the Game for his outstanding play.

Tomorrow's fixtures include Pegong FC facing United Pacheykhani SC in the first match of the day, followed by the concluding match of round three between Denzong Boyz FC and JVC Singtam.