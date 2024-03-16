The Citizen Action Party (CAP) demands answers from the government regarding the acceptance and utilization of electoral bonds by both the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party and the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party.

CAP spokesperson Albert Gurung, in a press conference today, revealed that both SKM and SDF have cashed in electoral bonds on multiple occasions, despite the Supreme Court's declaration of the bonds as illegal. According to Gurung, SKM possesses a substantial 35.5 crore worth of bonds, while SDF holds 5.5 crore worth of bonds.

Gurung criticized the ruling SKM party, accusing them of hypocrisy for advocating a vision of "Sunaulo Sikkim" (Golden Sikkim) while allegedly resorting to illegal means of funding. He also condemned the SDF party, claiming they deceive the public with promises to "Save Sikkim" while purportedly relying on external and unlawful sources of finance.

In contrast, Gurung emphasized CAP's commitment to transparent funding through crowd-sourcing, asserting that they refrain from accepting funds from external sources unlike their counterparts in SKM and SDF.