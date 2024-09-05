On the occasion of Teacher's Day, the Citizen Action Party (CAP) extends its warmest wishes to educators across the nation. This annual celebration, observed on September 5th, marks the birth anniversary of India's first Vice-President, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, and serves as a tribute to the invaluable contributions of teachers.

Bharat Basnet, President of CAP, emphasized the crucial role teachers play in guiding society towards enlightenment. "Teachers are the lamps of knowledge who illuminate our path and play a significant role in shaping our future," Basnet remarked. He highlighted that while parents give birth, it is teachers who nurture and guide individuals through life's journey, making their contributions essential to the education system.

The CAP calls for collective support to empower educators and advance the education sector. Basnet expressed deep gratitude to teachers and urged the community to recognize and support their dedication. "Let's honor this special day by acknowledging the indispensable role of teachers and contributing to their continued growth and influence," he added.