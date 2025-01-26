Citizen Action Party (CAP) chief Ganesh Rai delivered a pointed critique of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government during the party’s third foundation day celebration in Rangpo. Rai accused the government of widespread corruption, mismanagement of public funds, and unfulfilled electoral promises, asserting CAP’s commitment to clean governance.

Marking 50 years of Sikkim’s integration with India, Rai lamented the state’s political trajectory, alleging that personal interests have consistently taken precedence over public welfare. “Ministers and politicians have been bought and sold, but the Citizen Action Party stands firm on its principles of transparency and accountability,” he said.

The CAP leader specifically called out the SKM government’s actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing it of misappropriating funds meant for public relief. “Even during a crisis, they prioritized personal gains. The government squandered ₹40 crore on hiring a single singer while neglecting developmental needs and sidelining local talent,” he alleged.

Rai drew parallels between the SKM’s governance and the 25-year rule of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), accusing the current administration of replicating the same corrupt practices. “From lavish events to unnecessary expenditures, they are looting the people and owe an apology to the SDF for mirroring its governance style,” Rai remarked.

He also criticized the creation of redundant posts like the Cabinet Secretary position and the reemployment of retired officials, which he argued stifles opportunities for new talent. “Officers should voluntarily retire to pave the way for fresh minds. If these practices persist, CAP will seek legal intervention,” he warned.

Rai highlighted the unfulfilled promise of waiving electricity bills, alleging that over one lakh residents are being billed despite many villages lacking access to electricity. “Where is the justice in billing people who live in darkness?” he questioned.

The CAP chief also condemned the SKM for failing to depoliticize Panchayati Raj, accusing the government of using the system for corrupt practices. “They’ve merely swapped SDF leaders with their own, without delivering any meaningful reform,” he said.

Furthermore, Rai alleged misuse of government vehicles by family members of officials, including the Chief Minister’s wife, terming it a glaring misuse of public resources.

Rai concluded his address by urging the people of Sikkim to support CAP’s vision for a corruption-free and accountable administration, emphasizing the party’s resolve to ensure responsible governance.