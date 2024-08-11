The Citizen Action Party has expressed strong disapproval over Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's announcement to conduct upcoming Municipal and Panchayat elections on a party-based system. The declaration, made during Jan Unmukti Diwas on August 10 has triggered concerns about the consistency of the Chief Minister's leadership.

In contrast to his earlier stance, Golay had previously advocated for non-partisan elections. In a 2022 interview with the Sikkim Express, he spoke about the importance of keeping local body elections free from party politics, labeling it a key factor in promoting healthy democracy in the state. This shift in policy has led to accusations of double standards and authoritarianism from opposition parties.

The Citizen Action Party condemned the Chief Minister's decision, highlighting the abrupt nature of the policy change, which was not discussed in the legislative assembly during the recent monsoon session. The party argues that this move undermines democratic processes and could lead to increased division within communities.

Spokesperson Mahesh Rai said that the party is committed to preserving non-partisan local governance and called for greater accountability from the SKM government. The Citizen Action Party vowed to continue advocating for the rights and democratic values of the people of Sikkim.