On the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, 'peace' took centre stage in the political landscape of Sikkim.

Representatives of the Citizen Action Party (CAP) - Sikkim made a visit to the headquarters of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party and delivered a memorandum containing a message of peace and pled to cease the political violence that has been a cause for concern in the state.

This initiative follows a recent incident on September 29 when a CAP party worker's vehicle was vandalized.

Albert Gurung, the Spokesperson of CAP stated the significance of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, who is renowned worldwide for his advocacy of peace and non-violence. Gurung expressed deep concern over the surge in violent incidents since the SKM party came into power in 2019.



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Gurung noted that despite the rise in violent activities, no substantial action has been taken against the perpetrators or anti-social elements responsible for the unrest. He stressed that it is the responsibility of the ruling party to uphold peace and harmony in the state.

The CAP delegation's visit to the SKM party headquarters was prompted by a recent act of violence against CAP. On September 29th, CAP's All Sikkim Youth Welfare Council organized a youth meeting in Soreng. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the venue had to be shifted to Dodak Helipad at the last minute. During this transition, many attendees were stopped at Soreng town, and one vehicle was damaged by individuals reportedly carrying SKM party flags and shouting SKM slogans.

In response, CAP announced its intention to visit the SKM party headquarters during a press conference. Their objective was to propose a peaceful resolution with the SKM party and to highlight the need for a more peaceful political climate in Sikkim, particularly with elections on the horizon.

Pawan Gurung, SKM party General Secretary (Headquarters), acknowledged CAP's initiative as the first of its kind from an opposition party. He expressed SKM's commitment to peace and recalled instances of political violence they themselves faced while in the opposition. Gurung acknowledged that, as ruling parties change, so does the dynamic of violence, noting that CAP's leader, Ganesh Rai, was formerly a member of the Sikkim Democratic Front party.

Gurung further revealed that he is bound by party directives to refrain from elaborating on the issue and assured that designated party spokespersons would address the matter in due course.