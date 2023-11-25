Citizen Action Party (CAP) on November 25 filed an FIR against Chief Minister PS Tamang, the ex-officio Chairperson of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. The FIR alleges grave misconduct and irregularities in connection with the recent South Lhonak Glacial Lake Outburst Flood.

The FIR, lodged with the Sadar Police Station in Gangtok, places responsibility squarely on the shoulders of these key officials accusing them of negligence, delayed response and corruption. The CAP contends that the officials failed to take timely and adequate measures despite prior warnings about the potential hazards posed by the South Lhonak Glacial Lake.

A copy of the FIR has been dispatched to the Prime Minister's Office and the desk of Home Minister Amit Shah urging urgent attention and action on the matter. The CAP's move signals a demand for accountability and transparency in the face of a disaster that has claimed numerous lives and left a trail of devastation in its wake.