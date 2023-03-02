Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP) has been successful in gaining the trust and confidence of the people of Sikkim in just one month since its formation. The party held a frontal organization meeting in Gangtok on March 2, where President In charges, Executive Members of 13 Frontal Organization were present to discuss various issues pertaining to the welfare of the concerned councils.

These councils include Youth Welfare Council, Women Welfare Council, Local Self Government Welfare Council, Ex-Employees and Employees Welfare Council, Sportsperson Welfare Council, Tourism Stakeholders Welfare Council, Scheduled Tribe Welfare Council, Scheduled Caste Welfare Council, Art and Culture Welfare Council, Labour Welfare Council, Drivers Welfare Council, and Co-operators and Farmers Welfare Council.

The meeting was presided over by the Chief Coordinator of the party, Ganesh K Rai. The future plans and programs of the party were discussed in the course of the meeting, and the party assured that it would leave no stone unturned to be an effective and constructive opposition party that would give justice to the people of Sikkim.

H.M Rai, General Secretary of the Press and Publicity Council, Citizen Action Party-Sikkim, informed that the party has already shown its capabilities and gained the trust of the people of Sikkim in just one month. He also stated that it is the responsibility of the party to contest the elections to the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, which is due next year, and work towards ensuring that the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim emerges victorious in these elections. This would assure that true power is vested back to the citizens of the state.

The success of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim in such a short period of time is a testament to its commitment towards the welfare of the people of Sikkim. The party is determined to continue its efforts to bring about positive changes in the state and work towards ensuring that the voice of the citizens is heard and their needs are addressed.