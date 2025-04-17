The Citizen Action Party (CAP) Sikkim's All Sikkim Local Self Government Welfare Council convened a crucial meeting today to strategize for the upcoming National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations.





The meeting, held under the leadership of CAP Sikkim president Ganesh Kumar Rai, was attended by key party figures, including vice president Bikash Sharma, district presidents, general secretaries, council presidents, spokespersons, and other senior members.



The central focus of the meeting was to discuss the party's approach for next year's Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections, alongside preparations for the Panchayat Elections scheduled for 2027.





A CAP Sikkim release highlighted that these discussions are part of the party's ongoing efforts to strengthen local governance and ensure greater participation in the electoral process.



In addition to electoral strategies, the meeting also touched on several key issues affecting Sikkim, with the leaders expressing their commitment to addressing local concerns and enhancing the state's development at the grassroots level.