The Citizen Action Party- Sikkim convened a crucial ACEC coordination meeting on 3rd June 2023. The meeting, held at Nagi in Namthang South Sikkim, focused on the key resolutions passed by the Central Executive Council (CEC) and addressed important issues pertaining to the Namthang- Rateypani Assembly Constituency.

Under the leadership of Shri M.B Subba (Stephen), President of Namthang- Rateypani ACEC, the meeting witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities including D. B Chauhan, Working President (Org), M.B Limboo, Working President (PPC), Shri D.B Gurung (Stephen), Working President of Namchi District, Kiran Zimba, President of Namchi DEC, Vice Presidents, DEC Executive Members, and ACEC Members. The welcome address was delivered by Arpana Rai, Treasurer.

During the gathering, the participants were apprised of the special resolutions adopted by the CEC and the party's initiatives in implementing them. The meeting also provided a platform for extensive discussions on crucial matters related to the constituency.

The event witnessed a surge of enthusiasm as numerous individuals from Namthang-Rateypani joined the Citizen Action Party, formally becoming members of the party. This momentous occasion was graced by the presence of Shri Chauhan. The meeting, which aimed to foster unity and collaboration, was effectively coordinated by Shri Yadunath Mishra, Vice President (Coordination).

Expressing gratitude, Zion Lepcha, President of All Sikkim Local Self Government Welfare Council (Namchi District), proposed the Vote of Thanks, concluding the productive gathering.