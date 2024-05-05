The Citizen Action Party Sikkim organized a gratitude tour on May 5th, 2024. The event served as a platform to honor the dedication and support of three candidates—Ravi Gurung from Upper Tadong, Rikesh Pradhan from Arithang, and Sanju Rai from Poklok Kamrang constituencies.

Led by Party President Bharat Basnett, Chief Coordinator S Ganesh K. Rai, and the Founding President Shri LP Kafley, the gathering was a proof to the party's commitment to its members and supporters. Senior party leaders joined hands to express gratitude not only to the candidates but also to their families and the broader base of party enthusiasts who contributed tirelessly during the recent electoral campaigns.