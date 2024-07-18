A delegation from Sikkim's Citizen Action Party, led by Chief Coordinator Ganesh K Rai met Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and other members of AJP, in Guwahati, on July 18, aiming to foster collaboration with regional parties across the Northeast.

AJP's working presidents also participated.

The meeting was part of Citizen Action Party's Northeast outreach programme which aimed at fostering collaboration with regional parties across the region.

In a joint statement, the CAP and AJP vouched for commitment to the welfare and development. The statement read, "We recognise the importance of a coordinated approach in addressing the unique challenges faced by the people in the Northeast. By joining forces, we aim to amplify our collective voice and ensure that the concerns and aspirations of our people are effectively represented at both the state and national levels."

The AJP and the Citizen Action Party of Sikkim pledge to work on the protection of indigenous rights by advocating for the preservation and promotion of the cultural, social, and economic rights of indigenous communities in Sikkim and Assam.

Further, they said that they will explore opportunities for political collaboration, including joint initiatives and coordinated campaigns, to strengthen our influence and effectiveness.

"We are committed to pursuing development policies that are sustainable, environmentally friendly, and beneficial to local communities and we will work towards the socio-economic upliftment of our people through targeted policies and programs that address their specific needs and challenges," the parties informed.

They also pledged to promote and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of both regions, ensuring that it is preserved for future generations.

The discussions focused on various issues affecting the Northeast and explored ways to collectively promote regional cooperation and development.

The meeting was fruitful and marked a successful step towards strengthening regional cooperation.