Sikkim’s Citizen Action Party unveils election symbol to champion people-centric politics

Sikkim's Citizen Action Party (CAP-S) has introduced its new and modified election symbol named ‘Nagrik’, meaning ‘citizen’ in Hindi.

The party said that this symbol stands for the people of Sikkim and reflects its strong belief in democracy, equality, and inclusive governance.

The party officially revealed the symbol this week, calling it more than just a mark for voting. It is a message, they said, to all the people of Sikkim that true power lies with the citizens and that the state’s future must be shaped by everyone — together.

The ‘Nagrik’ symbol shows three individuals: one man wearing a simple cap, one woman in traditional sari, and one person who represents the transgender and broader gender community. These figures have been carefully chosen. They are not just drawings or images. Each one of them reflects the people of Sikkim — ordinary citizens with dignity and dreams, working together for a better state.

Explaining the deeper meaning, the party’s press and publicity team said that the symbol stands for many things.

First, it shows that people should always come first in any government decision. The CAP-S believes that governance should not be controlled from the top. Instead, policies and decisions must rise from the bottom — from the people, from villages, towns, and communities.

Second, the symbol stands for unity in diversity. By including three different gender identities in one symbol, the party wants to show that everyone matters — men, women, and transgender individuals alike. According to the party, every citizen has equal rights, and no one should feel left out in the journey of development.

Another message the symbol gives is about simplicity and honesty in politics. All three citizens shown in the symbol wear similar caps and simple clothes. This shows that true leaders are not those who enjoy power, but those who serve with discipline, humility and responsibility. The cap is shown as a reminder that leadership is not a privilege but a duty.

“The cap is not a sign of status, but of service. We want to change the way people look at leadership,” said a senior party member.

Lastly, the party said the symbol is also about silent strength. In many ways, ordinary citizens are the real force in a democracy. They may not hold big titles, but when they come together with awareness and unity, they have the power to bring change.

“The time has come for Sikkim to return to its people,” the party’s statement said. “Our symbol is a tribute to the common man and woman — those who work hard, raise families, care for their neighbors, and believe in justice and fairness.”