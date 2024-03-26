Citizen Action Party (CAP) in Sikkim declared its final list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly election comprising of 13 names.

There are 32 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha in Sikkim. CAP will contest elections solo without an alliance.

The final list of candidates comprises of names Gamesh Kumar Rai for Melli constituency, Pujan Kharka (Chettri) for Gyalshing Barynak, Prakash Parajuli (Sharma) for Maneybung Dentam, Dawa Ongi Lepcha for Rinchenpong - BL, Sonam Dadul Lepcha for Barfun - BL, Sanju Rai for Poklok Kamrang, Bikash Sharma for Temi-Naphing, Anil Kumar Nepal for Rangan Yangang, Pema Gyalpo Bhutia for Tumin Lingee - BL, Madan Kumar Shiva Shankar for West Pendam - SC, Ganesh Kumar Rai for Chujachen, Sonam Tshering Pelcha for Syari - BL and Karma Tchering Bhutia for Martam Rumtek - BL.

CAP announced the names of first and second list of candidates including one Lok Sabha candidate on March 22 and 24 respectively.

Also read: Sikkim: Citizen Action Party announces second list of candidates for Assembly polls including one Lok Sabha candidate