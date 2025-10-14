Sikkim: Citizen Action Party slams brutal attack on VP Kiran Zimba, accuses SKM of assault

The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) has strongly condemned a brutal attack on its Vice President, Kiran Zimba, allegedly carried out by miscreants on Monday, October 13.



The party has accused the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) behind the assault at Rhenock.



In an official statement, the party described the incident as a “cowardly and barbaric act” that reflects the “fear and frustration of those in power.” The party urged the state government and law enforcement agencies to take immediate and stringent action against those involved in the assault.



“Violence has no place in a democracy. Such attacks are a direct threat to political freedom and public safety,” the statement read. The party also called upon the people of Sikkim to stand united against the rising tide of political violence in the state.



Zimba, who sustained grievous injuries, is reportedly under medical care. Further investigation into the incident is underway.