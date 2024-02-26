The Citizen Action Party of Sikkim embarked on a sit-in protest from Amdo Golai to the District Administrative Office in Singtam starting February 15, 2024.

This demonstration, born out of frustration with the government's investment in the state government's stake in Teesta Urja Private Limited to Greenco aimed to voice the grievances of the people and uphold democratic principles.

Despite the peaceful nature of the protest and the clear demands articulated by the party, the government has chosen to turn a deaf ear prompting the continuation of the demonstration into its twelfth day.



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Led by party president Bharat Basnet, supporters of the Citizen Action Party Sikkim marched from the Electricity Department to M.G. Marg brandishing placards bearing the people's demands and rallying under the symbol of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to the party, the government's clandestine investment in Greenco remains in secrecy and executed without public consultation or legislative debate stands as a stark violation of democratic norms. The Citizen Action Party condemns such actions asserting that democracy cannot thrive in an environment characterized by opacity and disregard for the rule of law.

Hemraj Adhikari, Secretary-General (Administration) of the Citizen Action Party - Sikkim, issued a press release reaffirming the party's dedication to bringing to light the government's transgressions and safeguarding the democratic fabric of the state.