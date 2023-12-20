Citizen Action Party's Senior Spokesperson Phuri Sherpa lambasted SKM heavily just before the Rolu Diwas, and said that in villages people haven't seen a Rupees five hundred note, but the government is spending crores for a single event.

Sherpa was targeting the SKM party as it is all set to celebrate the 15th Rholu Diwas. On December 21, 2009, after a Rolu gathering, the current Chief Minister and then-legislator of SDF, Prem Singh Tamang declared himself as a dissent MLA of the party, thereby strongly condemning failures of the then-ruling party– Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to deliver promises, alleged corruption and nepotism. Since then, SKM has been considering this day as ‘Kranti Day’ and since then the party is organizing a mega event every year celebrating the same.

Sherpa alleged the government has taken over the charge of government but not responsibilities as a result they are not paying Bills of contractor those who have made fair weather roads in villages, of which contract was provided during the SDF government before 2019. Sherpa said that it appears the Government took charge of government only but not responsibilities. It was stated that the government is spending huge amounts just to celebrate a day to create waves but actually it is not working in the interest of people and the people in villages have not seen a Rs 500 note since long time.