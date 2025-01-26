Sikkim's Citizen Action Party (CAP) marked its third foundation day with a strong message directed at the state government, urging it to clarify its position on the sensitive issue of a potential Sikkim-Darjeeling merger.

Speaking at the event, CAP spokesperson Albert Gurung stated the need for the state Assembly to pass a formal resolution that would clearly define the government's position on the matter.

"The people of Sikkim deserve transparency on such a critical issue," said Gurung. He criticized the lack of clear communication from the current administration, calling for a decisive and unequivocal statement to address public concerns.

During his speech, Gurung also took a jab at the ruling government, accusing it of complacency. He assured supporters that CAP would not follow the same path if it came to power. "We will not take vacations or sit idle. Our focus will be on relentless work for the welfare of Sikkim and its people," he asserted, drawing applause from the crowd.

Gurung in his speech reiterated CAP's commitment to addressing public concerns and ensuring accountability in governance. "The time has come for a new approach, one that prioritises the voices of the people over political convenience," he said.