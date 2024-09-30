Sikkim's Citizen Action Party (CAP), on September 30 convened an introductory meeting at its headquarters in Lower Lumsey, Gangtok, to welcome newly appointed district presidents and the party’s new spokesperson.

The meeting, chaired by Party President Ganesh Rai aimed to integrate the new leaders and outline strategic plans for the party’s future activities.

President Rai congratulated the newly appointed district presidents and spokesperson, urging them to embrace their roles with dedication and commitment.

Further, he expressed his best wishes for their success as they lead the party in their respective regions.

The meeting addressed several key issues, focusing on strengthening the party’s presence across all six districts of the state.

Discussions emphasised the importance of building a robust grassroots organisation, enhancing the party’s outreach, and conducting extensive membership drives to involve more citizens in the party’s mission for reform and progress in Sikkim.

President Rai said that CAP is committed to representing the voice of the people and working towards real change in Sikkim.

He encouraged the new leaders to collaborate closely with the state leadership, identify key local issues, and ensure that the party’s activities align with the aspirations of the people.