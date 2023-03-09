Joel Gurung, the newly appointed spokesperson of the Citizen Action Party, has resigned from his position citing various reasons. In a resignation letter, Gurung mentioned that he loves to work for social issues but has too much work to do now and cannot give time to the party going forward.

Gurung was appointed as the spokesperson of the party on February 21, 2023. His sudden resignation has come as a shock to the party members, who were looking forward to his contributions.

Citizen Action Party is a newly launched political party that aims to work towards social issues and the betterment of the people. It was formed with the vision of bringing positive change in the state's political scenario.

Gurung's resignation has created a void in the party, and the leaders are looking for a suitable replacement. The party members are hopeful that the issues that led to Gurung's resignation will be resolved soon, and the party will continue its work towards its vision.

Meanwhile, the party leaders have thanked Gurung for his contributions to the party and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The Citizen Action Party is yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Earlier on January 2023, Citizen Action Party (CAP) was officially launched at Melli in South Sikkim district. Ganesh Rai, co-ordinator and defacto leader of the new party released a vision document of the new party on January 26.

Rai accused the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Party of corruption and only doing politics to benefit leaders.The present government was "snatching" the rights of all Sikkimese and selling land to outsiders, he alleged.

Rai also alleged that SKM had reneged on all its poll promises and has not been able to deliver on anything including seats for Limboo-Tamang in the State Assembly.

"We will keep our word and not keep making excuses like this government. The countdown has begun and CAP will form the government in 2024," he claimed.

He claimed that there was no difference between SKM and Sikkim Democratic Front led by Pawan Kumar Chamling.