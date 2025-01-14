Sikkim Sporting Climbing Association (SSCA) member Vishnu Kumar Gurung, will represent Sikkim at the prestigious National Climbing Competitions in Bangalore.

Gurung secured his place on the national stage after a stellar performance at the North East Zone Climbing Competitions, earning medals and acclaim.

In a press release issued on Monday, the SSCA expressed its pride in Gurung’s achievement and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting him. The association is rallying its members to contribute towards his participation, emphasizing the importance of collective encouragement and financial assistance.

“We are incredibly proud of Vishnu's achievement and are committed to supporting him as he represents our state at the national level,” said SSCA President Kunzang Gyatso. He added, “We urge all our members to come forward and contribute towards Vishnu's participation, as their support will play a significant role in encouraging him and covering necessary expenses.”