The Sikkim cricket team secured a groundbreaking victory against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, etching their name in the annals of Indian domestic cricket. The achievement has been celebrated across the state, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other leaders applauding the team’s remarkable effort.

Tseten Tashi Bhutia, a prominent leader, commended the players for their grit and dedication. “This victory highlights your relentless hard work and team spirit. You have made Sikkim proud,” Bhutia said, reflecting the sentiments of the people.

A stellar 152-run partnership between Parth Palawat and Ashish Thapa provided the backbone for Sikkim’s innings, while all-rounder Ankur Malik’s calm and brilliance in the final over sealed the memorable win. The match was a testament to the team’s resilience and composure under pressure.

The Chief Minister and the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) expressed gratitude to everyone who played a role in this success. SICA’s efforts in nurturing talent and promoting cricket in the state were widely appreciated, aligning with the vision of the "Vocal for Local" initiative.