Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on January 26, celebrated the recognition of renowned folk artist and cultural icon Shri Naren Gurung, who has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri Award in the field of Art (Vocals - Folk - Nepali).

Describing it as a moment of immense pride for the state, the chief minister said, "On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Naren Gurung Ji. Your dedication and passion have brought unparalleled honor to our state. May you continue to inspire and enrich the world with your art!"

Gurung’s contributions to preserving and promoting Sikkimese Nepali folk music and dance traditions have earned him widespread acclaim.

For over six decades, he has worked tirelessly to safeguard the cultural heritage of Sikkim, reviving Bhutia and Lepcha traditions and showcasing Sikkimese folk art on both national and international stages.

In addition to his performances, Gurung has nurtured and mentored young talents, ensuring the continuity of traditional music and dance for future generations. His efforts have significantly enriched Sikkim’s artistic legacy, making him a beacon of inspiration for the community.

The Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors, recognises individuals for their distinguished contributions across various fields.