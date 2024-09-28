Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has issued a critical warning, urging people to prioritise safety as the state grapples with relentless rainfall, leading to widespread landslides in various regions of the state.

In his statement, Tamang said that it is important to prioritise safety during these hazardous conditions.

He advised residents to avoid non-essential travel and to steer clear of rivers, waterfalls, and other areas prone to danger.

"Your safety is our top priority," he reiterated, assuring the public that the state government is actively monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to protect lives and property.

Tamang encouraged citizens to exercise extreme caution and to remain updated on the evolving conditions as the government continues its efforts to manage the crisis.

Furthermore, he called for community cooperation in ensuring safety during this challenging time.