Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reaffirmed his government's commitment to securing Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition for 12 left-out Sikkimese communities, calling it a long-overdue demand crucial for equity and inclusivity. Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee, CM Tamang emphasized the historical importance of addressing this issue as the state nears its 50th year of statehood in 2025.

“I extend my heartiest gratitude to the Respected Chairman Shri B.V. Sharma Ji, Vice Chairman Shri Mahendra P. Lama Ji, esteemed Members of the Committee, and the representatives of the 12 left-out communities,” Tamang said. He acknowledged the pivotal contributions of these communities to Sikkim’s cultural and social fabric while lamenting their exclusion from the ST list since 1979.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government has consistently championed this cause. A resolution passed by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in January 2021 and ongoing discussions with national leaders, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, reflect the administration’s unwavering efforts. “Encouraging responses from the Centre have strengthened our confidence that this rightful recognition is within reach,” he added.

The newly formed High-Level Committee, chaired by B.V. Sharma, has been tasked with preparing a detailed ethnographical report and actionable recommendations within three months. The government has pledged full support to facilitate this mission.

Tamang highlighted the urgency of addressing the issue, stating, “Achieving ST recognition for these communities is paramount for fostering true inclusivity in Sikkim. As we approach the milestone of our 50th statehood anniversary, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that no community is left behind.”

The Chief Minister urged committee members and stakeholders to work tirelessly toward achieving this goal, reiterating the government’s dedication to the welfare and rights of the Sikkimese people.