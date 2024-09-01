Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a significant meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, where discussions centered on advancing the development and connectivity of the northeastern region.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Tamang proposed the establishment of a helicopter service connecting Gangtok and Guwahati. He highlighted that such a service would not only improve accessibility between the two states but also serve as a catalyst for regional growth, enhancing the overall connectivity within the northeastern corridor.

In addition to infrastructure development, healthcare emerged as a vital topic of discussion. Chief Minister Sarma outlined the advanced healthcare facilities available in Assam, particularly in the field of cancer treatment. He extended a supportive gesture, offering medical assistance to patients from Sikkim who require specialized care at Assam’s premier hospitals. This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening inter-state cooperation, aimed at alleviating the healthcare burden on Sikkim's population by providing them with access to high-quality treatment options closer to home.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with Chief Minister Tamang inviting Sarma to visit Sikkim. Sarma graciously accepted the invitation, indicating that his visit is tentatively scheduled for later this year. This exchange underscores the growing camaraderie and collaborative spirit between the two northeastern states.