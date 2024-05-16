During the 49th statehood day celebration at Chintan Bhawan, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang envisioned Sikkim as the number one state in the nation during his speech.

CM said that day, "Sikkim stands out as a leader in many areas compared to other states, and this is a testament to the collective efforts of all Sikkimese people. It's a moment to be proud of! Kudos to everyone, including those who work behind the scenes, supporting our former Governors and ministers. Team Sikkim has truly come together to achieve this success. As we approached our 50th anniversary next year, let's work collaboratively to make Sikkim the number one state in the nation. Let's prepare for a grand Golden Jubilee celebration, showcasing our progress and prosperity, and striving for a brighter future - 'sunaulo and samridh' (golden and prosperous) indeed!"

Earlier, CM along with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who was chief guest for the celebration, paid homage to the first Chief Minister of Sikkim Late L.D Kazi. Chief Secretary, DGP, various dignitaries, and officials were also part of the occasion.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary VB Pathak gave statistical details of the State's progress, and a book "Hamro Sankalp, Viksit Bharat Pushpit" by Raj Bhawan was also unveiled. A documentary by the IPR department named "Statehood Symphony Nearing the Golden Jubilee" was also screened.