In a bid to empower Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a slew of groundbreaking initiatives during the SHG Bharosa Sammelan held at the vibrant setting of Jorethang playground on March 3.

The event attended by participants and stakeholders witnessed the announcement of a comprehensive plan aimed at elevating the status and effectiveness of SHGs in Sikkim. Chief Minister Tamang in his address stated the pivotal role SHGs play in fostering economic independence and social cohesion at the grassroots level.

One of the initiative announced during the event is the empowerment of SHG's at district level. Under the new scheme, each Self-Help Group will have the privilege of nominating a Chairman and Advisor to represent them at the district level ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns addressed effectively.

In a significant commitment towards grassroots empowerment, the government has earmarked a substantial fund allocation of Rs 2 crore per annum for all districts. However, recognizing the unique needs of Namchi, the district will receive a doubled allocation of Rs 4 crore annually.

Recognizing the importance of mobility in facilitating efficient functioning, the government has pledged to provide two vehicles to SHGs in every district.

To further streamline coordination and support for SHGs, dedicated SHG Bhawans will be established in each district. These centers will serve as focal points for training, coordination, and resource dissemination.

Ensuring stability and effectiveness in service delivery, the government has announced the regularization of staff under the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM).