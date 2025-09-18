Sikkim CM announces appointment of 1,185 disaster management officials

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 18 reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the event of natural calamities, announcing the appointment of 1,185 dedicated Disaster Management Officials across the state.

The announcement was made on the occasion of State Disaster Risk Reduction Day, which commemorates the 14th anniversary of the devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Sikkim on September 18, 2011. The quake caused significant loss of life, damage to property, and disruption of livelihoods.

In his message, Tamang said the government has placed high priority on disaster prevention and preparedness, underscoring the importance of building resilience in a state that lies in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. “It is high time that we collectively reflect on the lessons drawn from past disasters and reaffirm our commitment to strengthening resilience across Sikkim,” he said.



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The chief minister stressed that Sikkim has endured multiple disasters such as earthquakes, landslides, glacial lake outburst floods, and flash floods, each testing the unity and strength of its people. He praised citizens for their courage and solidarity, noting that they have often acted as first responders during times of crisis.

“The theme of this year, Empowering Communities, Safeguarding Sikkim, carries a profound message that preparedness must begin at the grassroots level,” Tamang added.

He called upon the people to actively participate in mock drills, training programmes, and awareness drives on disaster preparedness, ensuring that every household is informed, every institution prepared, and every community empowered to respond effectively during emergencies.