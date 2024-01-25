Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on January 25 made big announcements during a panchayat sammelan held at Manan Kendra. The key highlights include a doubling of salaries for Zilla Panchayats and Ward Panchayats, set to be implemented from February 1, 2024, and additional quotas for the distribution of essential resources.

Chief Minister Tamang declared that the salaries for both Zilla Panchayats and Ward Panchayats would be doubled. The notification formalizing this increase is expected to be issued within a week, with the enhanced salaries taking effect from February 1, 2024.

In addition to the salary increment, Chief Minister Tamang announced plans to allocate additional quotas for Zilla and Ward Panchayats. These quotas are meant for the distribution of essential resources such as SGAY Houses, GCI Sheets, and Inverters. The distribution will be as follows:

- Zilla Adhakshya: 15 units each.

- Up-Adhakshya: 10 units each.

- Zilla Panchayat: 5 units each.

- Ward Panchayat: 3 units each.