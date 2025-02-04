Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced the construction of a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in the Rhenock constituency.



The declaration was made during the 13th foundation day celebration of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at Bengthang Taar, Pacheykhani, Rhenock.



The announcement marks a significant cultural initiative in the state, with further details on the project's timeline and execution expected in due course.



Meanwhile, the party witnessed a significant political shift as 150 individuals from various political parties, including the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Citizen Action Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joined SKM during its Foundation Day event at Tarey Bhir, Sadam. The joining ceremony took place in the presence of Melli constituency MLA N.B. Pradhan and other senior party leaders.

Among the prominent figures who joined SKM are:

Yogen Rajalim – BJP candidate from Melli for the 2024 general elections and former Panchayat member.

R.N. Rai – Former STDC Chairman and SDF leader.

Bhola Chauhan – BJP candidate from Melli in the 2019 general elections.

Bimla Sharma – Sitting Panchayat Member from Lower Melli Paiyong GPU.

Dr. Shiva Kumar Sharma – Former spokesperson of the SDF party.

Dhand Bahadur Pradhan – Former Panchayat President of Melli Paiyong GPU.

The mass induction is seen as a significant boost to the SKM party, further consolidating its influence in the Melli constituency ahead of upcoming political developments.