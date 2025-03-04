Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on March 4 assured that the Sikkim Art, Culture & Heritage Development Board would soon be fully operational, marking a significant step toward strengthening the artistic community in the state. The announcement came during the second edition of the Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan held at Town Hall, Namchi.

The event, organised to honour local artists and acknowledge their contributions to Sikkim’s cultural landscape, saw the Chief Minister emphasising the role of artists as “jewels and ambassadors” of the state. He highlighted the importance of preserving traditions while ensuring that artists receive the support they need to thrive.

As part of the initiative, financial aid under the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant (CMDG) was distributed to artists and academies engaged in nurturing young talent. The assistance, CM Tamang said, aims to provide financial stability and encouragement to artists, ensuring they gain the recognition they deserve.

The gathering also featured performances by guest artists and saw the felicitation of several talents. CM Tamang congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue their artistic endeavours with dedication.

He also commended the organising committee for hosting an event that reinforced the significance of supporting and celebrating the arts in Sikkim.