Sikkim CM announces government jobs for families of taxi drivers killed in road accidents

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on July 27 announced that one eligible family member of a taxi driver who dies in a road accident will be offered a government job, subject to prescribed eligibility criteria.

The announcement was made while addressing the eighth Sarathi Samman Diwas at Manan Kendra in Gangtok.

The Chief Minister also said that from next year, the state government will distribute four taxis in each district to deserving drivers, expanding the existing scheme under which 12 taxis are provided annually.

Describing taxi drivers as the "true and undeclared ambassadors of Sikkim", Tamang said the government has introduced several welfare measures for the community since assuming office in 2019. These include the establishment of the All Sikkim Sarathi Welfare Board, educational assistance for drivers' children, housing support, health and medical insurance, and improved parking infrastructure.

He also highlighted the recently signed Reciprocal Transport Agreement with the West Bengal government, under which the counter-signature permit quota for Sikkim taxis has been increased from 3,000 to 6,000, a move expected to boost employment opportunities and strengthen interstate transport services.

Urging drivers to maintain high standards of road safety and professionalism, Tamang said they play a crucial role in shaping visitors' first impressions of Sikkim.