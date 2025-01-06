Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher and his band Kailasa will perform at the Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela on January 21.

Known for their soulful blend of Indian folk and Sufi music, Kailash Kher and his band have captivated audiences worldwide with their mesmerizing voice and distinctive style.

Their upcoming performance at the mela is expected to draw music lovers from across the region and beyond. The event promises to be a grand celebration of culture, tradition and unity.

The Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela is a much-anticipated annual event in Sikkim, celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm.

CM Tamang extended an open invitation to all, urging the public to participate actively in the festivities. “Your presence and participation will add to the vibrancy and make this event truly unforgettable,” he said.

The mela, with its blend of cultural extravaganza and soulful music is set to be a highlight of the year.