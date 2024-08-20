Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took a bold step in promoting the Nepali language during his address on Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas, celebrated annually to honour the recognition of the Nepali language in India.

The Chief Minister announced a series of initiatives aimed at elevating the status of Nepali and ensuring its broader use within the state and beyond.

In his speech, Tamang highlighted a critical gap in the implementation of language policy, stating, "Although Nepali is recognized in the Indian Constitution, no government notifications have been published in Nepali. From now onwards, all government notifications will be issued in Nepali." He further emphasized that government advertisements will also be published in Nepali, reinforcing the language's importance.

Tamang echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for the promotion of local languages across states. "In Sikkim, while we have Nepali, there are also other languages like Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Bhutia, and Lepcha. It is crucial to support and celebrate all our linguistic and cultural diversity," Tamang said.

The Chief Minister announced a significant push to integrate Nepali into educational settings. "We will distribute Nepali dictionaries to students across Sikkim and encourage all schools to incorporate Nepali language studies into their curriculum. Additionally, every school should have a designated day each week where traditional dress is worn, fostering a deeper connection to our cultural heritage."

Private universities in the state will also be required to offer Nepali language courses, and a notification to this effect will be issued soon. To mark the 50th anniversary of Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas in August 2025, the government plans to host grand celebrations involving school, college, and university students to underline the significance of the Nepali language.



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Tamang announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund to the Nepali Sahitya Parishad. "The fund will support various activities leading up to the 50th anniversary of Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas. We need to celebrate this milestone with vigour and educate our younger generations about the importance of preserving and promoting our language," he stated.

Tamang paid tribute to key figures who fought for the language's recognition in the Indian Constitution, including Ananda Singh Thapa, Nar Bahadur Bhandari, and Dil Kumari Bhandari. "Their relentless efforts were instrumental in achieving constitutional recognition for Nepali. It is a proud moment not only for the people of Sikkim but for Nepali-speaking communities worldwide," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to advancing the Nepali language and culture, stating, "Our government is dedicated to ensuring that the Nepali language receives the recognition and support it deserves. We must continue to promote and respect our language, as it is integral to our identity and heritage."

The day's events included the awarding of the Kanchenjunga Mitrasen Smriti Award to musician Basant Chettri, recognizing his contributions to Nepali culture. The celebration, organized by the Nepali Sahitya Parishad, Sikkim, was attended by CM Tamang, Madame CM Krishna Kumari Rai, and cabinet colleagues at Manan Bhawan, Gangtok.

In his address, Tamang urged collective action to enhance the prominence of Nepali, both within Sikkim and on the national stage. "Our language is our pride, and protecting and promoting it is our collective responsibility. Let us unite to make Nepali a language of prominence and progress."