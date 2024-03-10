Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made several significant announcements today (March 10) during the inauguration of the Academic building ‘Gyan Kunj’ at Sanchaman Limboo Government Degree College Arigaon, Gyalshing:

The college's name has been officially changed to Sanchaman Limboo Government Degree College Arigaon, Gyalshing.

In response to student demands and to broaden the academic offerings, the Chief Minister announced the commencement of the Science stream starting from the current academic year. This move aims to provide students with more diverse educational opportunities and cater to the demands of aspiring scientists and researchers.

Leveraging the available infrastructure at the newly inaugurated college, a Bachelor's degree program in Physical Education will be initiated. This program will enable students to pursue careers in sports and fitness, contributing to the development of a healthier and more active society.

To enrich the educational experience of final year students, the Chief Minister declared the organization of an educational exposure tour within any part of the country. This initiative aims to broaden students' perspectives, expose them to different cultures and regions, and enhance their practical understanding of various subjects.

These announcements signify the government's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities, promoting holistic development, and ensuring a well-rounded academic experience for students at Sanchaman Limboo Government Degree College Arigaon, Gyalshing.