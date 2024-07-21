Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unveiled a series of measures to support and recognise journalists in Sikkim during the 22nd Foundation Day celebrations of the Press Club of Sikkim. The announcements reflect the government's ongoing commitment to the welfare of media professionals in the state.

Tamang highlighted existing awards for journalists, including the prestigious Teesta Rangeet Abiral Kalam Puraskar, presented on Independence Day, and the Kanchenjunga Kalam Puraskar. He revealed that two journalists received the Kanchenjunga Kalam Puraskar during the foundation day event, with an annual allocation of Rs 1,01,000 for future recipients.

The Chief Minister also introduced the Lagansil Yuva Puraskar, awarded to two journalists this year. He pledged to increase the prize money for this award to Rs 51,000 starting next year.

Addressing concerns about post-retirement support for veteran journalists, Tamang announced plans for a pension scheme. The Press Club of Sikkim and the Department of Information and Public Relations will collaborate to establish criteria for pension distribution, with funds provided as a grant-in-aid from the Chief Minister's Fund.

Tamang also discussed the possibility of extending medical insurance benefits to journalists, similar to the existing health insurance scheme for government employees. He promised to work with the Press Club of Sikkim to finalise a comprehensive medical coverage plan.