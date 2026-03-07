Sikkim CM announces recruitment of 500 police constables, 30 per cent posts reserved for women

Prem Singh Tamang on March 6 announced that 500 constables will be recruited in the Sikkim Police, with 30 per cent of the vacancies reserved for women.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing the 18th Raising Day celebrations of the Third Indian Reserve Battalion at Manglay, Sikkim.

In his message, Tamang said the occasion marked an important milestone and reflected the battalion’s unwavering dedication, discipline and commitment to maintaining peace and law and order in the state.

“The primary responsibility of the police is to uphold law and order and safeguard society from elements that threaten peace and harmony. In fulfilling this duty, the Sikkim Police have consistently demonstrated commendable professionalism and dedication,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the Third IRBn plays a vital role in supporting district police by providing armed personnel for security duties. He added that IRBn personnel remain prepared for deployment anywhere in Sikkim and even in other states during emergencies, elections and other critical assignments.

“Attempts to disrupt peace in society must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law to ensure harmony prevails,” Tamang stated.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Teesta Command Block, the newly constructed administrative building of the Third IRBn. He said the facility would strengthen the battalion’s administrative and operational capabilities.