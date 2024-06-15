Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on June 15, announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the landslides that have wreaked havoc in the state. Nine people have been killed, and around 1,200 to 1,400 tourists remain stranded in the Mangan district due to incessant rains and landslides.

Three lives were lost in the Namchi district, while six people died in the Mangan district on the intervening night of June 12 and 13. Tamang also assured that the government would rebuild the homes destroyed by the calamity.

Acknowledging the severe losses, the chief minister informed that he had requested immediate funds from the central government to aid the response efforts. He highlighted the challenges faced due to road closures, leading to a surge in food prices and commodity shortages, and assured that the government is taking these matters seriously.

Earlier, Tamang visited the flood-affected areas of Yangang and Melli in Namchi, where he distributed relief materials, provided financial assistance, and outlined a multi-phase plan for infrastructure rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has opened a help desk in Rangpo to assist tourists from the state stranded in North Sikkim. The Sikkim government has also requisitioned Air Force helicopters for the evacuation of tourists once the weather conditions improve.