In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at nurturing both environmental consciousness and financial stability, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang of Sikkim unveiled the 'Sikkim Sishu Samriddhi Yojna.' This scheme, announced during the Jan Bharosha Sammelan 2024 for Yuksam - Tashiding, Yangthang, Maneybong-Dentam, and Gyalshing - Burmiok constituencies in the Gyalshing district marks a significant stride towards securing a prosperous future for the state's youngest citizens.

Under the 'Sikkim Sishu Samriddhi Yojna,' parents will plant 108 saplings upon the birth of their child symbolizing a commitment to environmental sustainability through the 'Mero Ruk Mero Santati' initiative. Concurrently, a sum of Rs 10,800 will be deposited in the name of the newborn fostering financial security for their future endeavors. However, this fund can only be accessed once the child reaches 18 years of age, ensuring a long-term investment in their well-being.

The announcement was made amidst a series of events organized by the Rural Development Department of the Government of Sikkim, showcasing the government's dedication to grassroots development and community welfare. Chief Minister Tamang distributed tokens for various schemes during these gatherings, including the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana, house upgradation initiatives, provision of inverters, support for start-up ventures, and assistance under the Aaama scheme. Furthermore, tokens for essential resources like irrigation water tanks, pipes, power tillers and resource recovery vehicles were also disbursed to eligible beneficiaries.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Sanchaman Limboo College and the Kyongsa ground on March 8.