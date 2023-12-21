Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang set the stage for the 2024 elections on December 21 announcing a visionary roadmap for the state's future – "Sunaulo Sikkim" or Golden Sikkim. Speaking at the 15th edition of Rolu Diwas in South Sikkim, the Chief Minister declared a commitment to transforming the state into a beacon of prosperity, promising jobs for every youth, superior medical facilities and a world-class education system.

The Chief Minister said "Today, we have taken a pledge to make Sikkim a Golden Sikkim. The vision of Sunaulo Sikkim aims for comprehensive development, and we have already laid the foundation. As Sikkim approaches 50 years with the Indian Union, we aspire for our state to lead in every field."

The Rolu Diwas event also marked the launch of the "2024 Solid SKM" campaign, kickstarting the election campaign for the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party. The occasion witnessed an unprecedented gathering of nearly 30,000 people, positioning it as the largest political gathering in Sikkim's history.

The SKM party, led by Chief Minister Tamang, emphasized that the event was not just a celebration of Rolu Diwas but also a power display before the upcoming 2024 elections. The party believes that "2024 Solid SKM" will resonate with the people and solidify their support for the vision of Sunaulo Sikkim.

On this day in 2009, Chief Minister Tamang, then a legislator of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), declared himself a dissenting member, citing failures of the ruling party, alleged corruption, and nepotism. This day has since been marked as 'Kranti Day' by the SKM party.