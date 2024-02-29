Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 29 made a significant announcement aimed at addressing the employment concerns of the youth in the state.

Tamang declared that the highly anticipated Yuva Bharosa Sammelan 2.0 is set to take place on March 7, 2024, at the Rangpo playground. This event, named "Bharosa" (meaning trust) highlights the government's confidence in the youth of Sikkim and its commitment to their welfare.

The Yuva Bharosa Sammelan will serve as a platform for the distribution of memoranda, with over 11,000 youths expected to receive fresh job orders. Notably, a notification has been issued for the inclusion of 1,100 Office Assistants into the LDC cadre, with regular job orders to be distributed alongside.



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Highlighting the government's dedication to fulfilling promises, Tamang expressed his satisfaction in delivering on commitments made to the people of Sikkim. He reiterated the government's pledge to regularize the jobs of individuals who completed four years of service by December 31, 2023, a promise that has now been realized.

Despite scepticism from some quarters, including opposition voices casting doubt on the government's intentions, Tamang stated the transparency and integrity of the SKM government's actions. He cited the issuance of notifications on February 9, 2024, and the creation of 26,218 job posts on February 20, 2024, as evidence of the government's commitment to youth employment.

Tamang expressed his delight at the historic achievement, noting that such comprehensive initiatives were unprecedented in previous administrations. He dismissed detractors' claims, asserting that the SKM government's actions have brought tangible results, signalling a new era of opportunity and prosperity for the youth of Sikkim.