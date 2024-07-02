Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed congratulations and conveyed best wishes to General Upendra Dwivedi on his recent appointment as the 30th Chief of the Indian Army. Recognizing the significance of this prestigious role, CM Tamang praised General Dwivedi's illustrious career and commitment to national service.

"In appointing General Upendra Dwivedi as Chief of the Indian Army, we acknowledge his distinguished career and steadfast dedication to our nation," stated CM Tamang. He emphasized that under General Dwivedi's leadership, the Indian Army is poised to achieve new heights of resilience and excellence.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that General Dwivedi's guidance will set new benchmarks of professionalism and valor, steering the Army towards greater accomplishments.