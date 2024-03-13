In a commendable display of compassion and commitment to public welfare, Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang has once again extended support to a critically ill patient.

Dipika Rai, wife of Dorjee Bhutia, a resident of Sangbong, Assangthang GPU, Sangbong, South, Sikkim had been battling chronic liver biliary cirrhosis at STNM Hospital in Gangtok since past month.

Facing huge challenges of her medical condition her family had nearly lost hope until the timely intervention of Chief Minister Shri P.S. Golay. Recognizing the urgency of situation Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri PS Golay arranged for a medical chartered flight from Bagdogra to Delhi to ensure the patient's swift transfer to advanced medical facilities.

Today, Mrs. Dipika Rai was airlifted from Bagdogra via Air Ambulance accompanied by her family expressed deepest gratitude to HCM for his support and care. HCM has also assured support and necessary medical assistance for further treatment at BLK Max Hospital in Delhi.

This act of humanitarianism is not a single incident but reflects the Chief Minister's unwavering dedication to serving the people of Sikkim particularly those in dire need of medical intervention. HCM Shri P.S. Golay's consistent efforts to provide medical assistance to Sikkimese patients in critical conditions underscore his commitment to public welfare and healthcare accessibility.