Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a coordination meeting to address the pressing issue of salary disbursement for temporary workers appointed before and after the elections.

With the auspicious festival of 'Bada Dasai' approaching, CM Tamang said that he is personally committed to ensuring that all employees, particularly those in lower positions, receive their salaries without delay.

“Our government is dedicated to the smooth functioning of offices while prioritising the welfare and convenience of both employees and the public,” Tamang said.

He further assured that the timely payment of salaries is a crucial aspect of maintaining morale and productivity among workers.

To facilitate this process, the chief minister has instructed all Heads of Departments (HODs) across the state to implement the decisions made during the meeting promptly. “I expect them to act decisively to avoid any obstacles in the salary disbursement process,” he added.