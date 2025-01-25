Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang graced the 37th All India Annual Convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Tamang Boudha Sangh, held at Dalgoan in the scenic Kalimpong district, recently.

The event celebrated decades of dedication to the preservation of Tamang culture and traditions.

Speaking at the convention, the chief minister expressed his deep appreciation for the Sangha's remarkable journey over the past 37 years. "It was an absolute honor and privilege to attend this prestigious gathering," he said. He extended heartfelt congratulations to the organization and commended its members for their unwavering commitment to the community.

Acknowledging the contributions of the Sangha's founding members, Mr. Tamang paid tribute to the former executives whose visionary efforts laid the groundwork for this enduring association. "Their dedication and service continue to inspire us," he said.

In his address, Chief Minister Tamang encouraged the attendees to take pride in their roots and ensure that future generations remain connected to their heritage. "It is our shared responsibility to pass on our rich traditions with pride and confidence," he added.

The convention witnessed enthusiastic participation from members across the region, showcasing the vibrancy and unity of the Tamang community.